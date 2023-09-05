Duke fans storm field after Clemson, Dabo Swinney stunned in 2023 college football opener

Clemson football's stunning loss to Duke prompted a field-storming celebration at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Duke fans rushed to the field after the Blue Devils upset the No. 9-ranked Tigers 28-7 to open the 2023 college football season, a disappointing result for a Clemson team trying to return to prominence under first-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Riley came to Clemson to join Dabo Swinney's staff after reaching the College Football Playoff championship game with TCU last season.

But his debut in orange was forgettable. Duke outscored Clemson 22-0 in the second half, and Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik finished 27-for-43 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It was Duke's first win over an AP Top 10 team since Steve Spurrier's Blue Devils beat No. 7 Clemson 21-17 in 1989.

FINAL: Duke 28, No. 9 Clemson 7. pic.twitter.com/3JtwkeMrgs — Christina Long (@christinalong00) September 5, 2023

No. 9 Clemson falls to Duke, 28-7. Before tonight, the Blue Devils hadn’t beaten a top 10 team since 1989.



Duke fans storm the field: pic.twitter.com/t5hxJox3TW — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) September 5, 2023

DUKE STORMS THE FIELD AFTER TAKING DOWN NO. 9 CLEMSON‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dz8L3wvSUt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2023

