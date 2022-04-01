Duke faces off with North Carolina in Final Four
College basketball rivals Duke and North Carolina will meet for the first time in the NCAA Tournament when they face off in the Final Four.
Jay Wright's Villanova squad will be without a key contributor in the Final Four vs. Kansas, which means some Wildcats will need to step up in his place. By Sean Kane
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Butler fired coach LaVall Jordan on Friday after two straight losing seasons and a second consecutive finish near the bottom of the Big East Conference. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14. ''After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men's basketball program is needed,'' athletic director Barry Collier said.
Sean Miller is back as Xavier's basketball coach, along with all of his baggage.
Spieth's faux pas came on the sixth green with the reigning champ just four strokes off the lead.
TAMPA — To triumph at the news conference, he first had to admit defeat. In that sense, Todd Bowles nailed it, with candor and conciseness. “I blew it,” the new Bucs coach said Thursday. Know this about 58-year-old Todd Robert Bowles: While different in myriad ways from immediate predecessor Bruce Arians, they share the blunt gene. It’s a trait generally appreciated by fans. That is why the ...
Giannis Antetokounmpo hits milestone as Bucks shock Nets in OT, South Carolina's Aliyah Boston gets sweet surprise with big award, Antonio Brown refuses ankle surgery until he gets picked up by a new team and get your popcorn ready because Terrell Owens reportedly unretires to join Johnny Manziel in FCF.
Even the most accomplished of UConn's star-studded alums are dazzled by what Paige Bueckers has accomplished in just two years in Storrs.
Jack Nicklaus, 82, has decided that his time partaking in the Par 3 Contest has ended. But, his annual April trip to Augusta hasn't.
Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright was hired by then athletic director, and Neshaminy Langhorne graduate Vince Nicastro.
With the lines between the American and National leagues being blurred, MLB has a great opportunity for division realignment in the future.
Ime Udoka apparently has a mischievous side to him, as the Celtics head coach and Grant Williams teamed up to pull an April Fools' Day prank on the team Friday.
Even after NCAA Tournament heartbreak, Auburn basketball won on the last night of March. Now the pressure mounts for Bruce Pearl.
At every World Cup in recent times, one group has stood out as tougher than the rest, and dubbed the "group of death."
There are three more games left in the college basketball season and Frank Schwab gives you his picks. Old enemies UNC and Duke face off for the first time in tournament history. Will the 8-seed Tar Heels play spoiler? Meanwhile blue-bloods Kansas and Villanova face off in the other semifinal. Who will face the ACC winner in the title game Monday?
All of the men’s Final Four coaches met briefly for a national TV interview on Thursday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
<strong>Exclusive interview: </strong>Ten years after his first Masters win, Watson discusses how his success and anxiety intertwined, leaving him in hospital rooms fearing the worst, and coming out on the other side
Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and the Musketeers won their first NIT crown in 64 years Thursday night over Texas A&M.
Five-star shooting guard Cam Scott dished on the UNC Basketball program and his recruitment in a recent interview.
In a bold move that disrupts the chemistry of a 106-win team while limiting the flexibility of its bullpen, the Dodgers acquired Craig Kimbrel.