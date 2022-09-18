Duke’s DeWayne Carter with a THICC-SIX touchdown

Duke is playing North Carolina A&T in an in-state, non-conference contest on Saturday.

The Blue Devils figured to topple the Aggies but they were able to find their way onto the highlight reel.

North Carolina A&T fumbles the football and DeWayne Carter was on the spot to pick it up and start running — rumbling? — toward the end zone.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman hits paydirt 35 yards later and the Blue Devils were well on their way to a romp.

Fumble the bag, @Dewaynecarter0's gonna pick it up 😤💪 S/O @Ae9eas for his first sack of the year 📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/H9XrSyaFq1 — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 17, 2022

