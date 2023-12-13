Duke defensive end RJ Oben transfers to Notre Dame, a pass-rush specialist filling a hole on the Irish defense

NC State v Duke

For the second year in a row, Notre Dame will turn to a veteran transfer defensive end to provide some pass rush, after Javontae Jean-Baptiste’s unquestioned success this past season. And for the second day in a row, the Irish secured the commitment of a Duke star to improve the 2024 roster, end RJ Oben’s Wednesday announcement coming the day after quarterback Riley Leonard’s public decision.

“I loved the defensive philosophy and coaching staff,” Oben said to Inside ND Sports . “[Defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington] conveyed a great plan to help me improve as a football player and be more productive in 2024 on runs and passing downs.”

Oben racked up 17 tackles with six for loss including five sacks in 2023, adding in another six quarterback hurries. In 46 games across the last four seasons, he has 66 tackles with 20 for loss including 14.5 sacks, along with five forced fumbles.

That prevalance of sacks and backfield pressures is reminiscent of Jean-Baptiste’s résumé when he arrived in South Bend a year ago, owning eight sacks among 10 tackles for loss with just 51 career tackles. The Ohio State product then proceeded to make 47 tackles last season with 9.5 for loss including four sacks.

Oben is listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, similar to Jean-Baptiste’s 6-foot-5 and 263 pounds. In other words, the comparisons will be frequent and with good reason. A pass-rush specialist became an all-around defensive end after arriving at Notre Dame, one with genuine NFL possibilities now, and that will be the exact trend line Oben also hopes to follow.

With former Irish veteran Nana Osafo-Mensah transferring to TCU, a distinct need arose at “Big” end, no one established remaining on the roster. Oben should solve that worry, backed up by current sophomores Aidan Gobaira and Tyson Ford.

INTO THE NFL DRAFT WITH ELIGIBILITY REMAINING

Linebacker Marist Liufau

Linebacker JD Bertrand

Right tackle Blake Fisher

Left tackle Joe Alt

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Receiver Tobias Merriweather

Receiver Rico Flores Jr.

Receiver Chris Tyree

Receiver Braylon James

Tight end Holden Staes

Center Zeke Correll

Defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah

Defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina

Safety Ramon Henderson

Safety Antonio Carter

Corrnerback Ryan Barnes

Offensive lineman Michael Carmody

INCOMING TRANSFERS

Quarterback Riley Leonard

Receiver Kris Mitchell

Receiver Beaux Collins

Defensive back Jordan Clark