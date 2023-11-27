Duke commit Preston Watson of Seminole ‘on the fence’ after Texas A&M hires Mike Elko

It’s that time of year again, when the hirings and firings of college football coaches leave college football prospects scrambling for answers with their prospective commitments. Monday’s hiring of Mike Elko away from Duke by Texas A&M leaves that void for Sanford Seminole defensive tackle Preston Watson.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound standout, who is the No. 2-ranked player in the Sentinel’s 2024 Central Florida Super60 and was recently voted Orlando Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year, remains committed to the Blue Devils, but the sudden news has him wavering.

“It’s a little shocking. We’ve been talking about it in the Duke chat. We have a meeting with some of our coaches later on tonight and so we’re just getting that out of the way and taking it one day at a time,” Watson said. “I’m a little bit on the fence. One of the main reasons I committed to Duke was because of their D-line coach, so if he stays, then I’m most likely gonna stay.

“But if the new guy comes in and he’s gonna let him go … I’m just kind of on the fence about it.”

Watson was talking about Duke defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who could follow Elko to Texas A&M, but that remains unknown.

“He doesn’t know. He said Coach Elko had a meeting with the coaches at 10 o’clock on zoom,” Watson said, “[Elko] was talking about what led him to his decision and all that stuff, but he didn’t mention anything about taking coaches with him, yet.

“So, I’m not sure. If he does, then I’d look to go with him, but if not, then I’d want to stay.”

Although that would remain to be seen with Duke now in search of a new head coach. Watson said that while he remains committed to Duke, he will entertain other offers.

“If the situation got bad, I’m kinda thinking about reopening my [recruiting]. Not like decommitting or anything, but just to protect myself,” Watson said. “I’m interested in anybody who’s interested in me.”

Watson has been committed to Duke since February, and has not been considering any other suitors since then.

“Yeah, I’ve built up almost a year’s worth of connections, and everything just kinda goes down the drain now with everyone stuck in limbo … even the coaches,” Watson said. “It’s like a letdown. I’m just kinda disappointed. I was just kinda shocked.”

It comes on the heals of Seminole losing in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 Metro Regional Championship game Friday night to Jacksonville Mandarin.

“This Thanksgiving break week has not been the best,” Watson said. “But it’s all gonna get better. I have faith.”

Chris Hays covers high school and college football and college football recruiting. You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. Email him at chays@orlandosentinel.com.