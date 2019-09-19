Duke coach torn about Giants quarterback situation

If you think the quarterback choice was hard for the Giants, imagine how difficult it is for the guy who coached both Daniel Jones and Eli Manning.

It’s so hard, he doesn’t want to talk about it today.

According to Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News and Observer, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe politely declined to answer questions today about his most recent quarterback replacing an earlier model.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When he did put out a video statement earlier this week, Cutcliffe admitted it was “an emotional time for me obviously.”

“I’m certainly more concerned at this point for Eli,” Cutcliffe said in the video. “I don’t know the circumstances. I want to learn a little bit more. I know that he has been the face of that franchise. . . .

“If this is the end, and I have no idea what’s next for Eli Manning, I hope he focuses on all the great things that he’s accomplished.”

Cutcliffe coached Manning at Ole Miss, and watched Jones grow from a walk-on at Duke to a first-round pick, and said he thought the youngster would succeed.

“Absolutely I’m excited for Daniel, praying that Daniel gets off to a great start,” Cutcliffe said. “That’s important in your career. But I know he’s tough enough to take what comes. So he’ll be just fine.”

And eventually, perhaps Cutcliffe himself will be.