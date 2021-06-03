Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on retirement: 'My family and I view today as a celebration'

After five NCAA championships, three Olympic gold medals and more eye-popping records than anyone could have imagined when he took over at Duke in 1980, Mike Krzyzewski's initial remarks on his retirement mirror his career: classy.

Were you expecting anything else?

"My family and I view today as a celebration," Krzyzewski said in a statement released Wednesday evening. "Our time at both West Point and Duke has been beyond amazing and we are thankful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class institutions for more than four decades. That, coupled with 11 unforgettable years as the United States National Team coach, has resulted in a remarkable journey. Certainly, I have been blessed to coach some of the finest young men and greatest players in basketball history as a direct result of these unique opportunities.

"For us, there is no greater joy than being part of our players' respective endeavors through basketball, and more importantly, their lives off the court. Our family is eternally grateful to everyone who contributed to our career for the past 46 years. So, to the countless members of our extended family, thank you very much."

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and wife Mickie Krzyzewski during a 2011 ceremony honoring him for his record-breaking 903rd victory.

Krzyzewski also served as an assistant at Indiana under then-coach Bob Knight during the 1974-75 season. He returned to West Point, where he played, the next year to coach until Duke called.

Krzyzewski will hold a news conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Jon Scheyer, who was on Duke's 2010 national championship team and has served on Krzyzewski's bench since April 2013, will speak publicly Friday. He is set to succeed Coach K as Duke head coach starting in the 2022-23 season.

