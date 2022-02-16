Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski 'not feeling well,' misses second half of win vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return to the bench for the beginning of the second half against Wake Forest on Tuesday night and did not return, according to team officials.

"Coach K is not feeling well and will not return to the bench tonight," the team official said.

Assistant coach and head coach in waiting Jon Scheyer has taken over head coaching duties.

Krzyzewski, 75, was seen with his hands in his face during the early moments of the first half but seemed to shake off whatever was ailing him. He was tended to by the Duke medical trainer several times during the first half.

🐐 Update: Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 16, 2022

This is his third-to-last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This is the third time in two seasons Scheyer has served as head coach due to Krzyzewski’s absence. On Jan. 6, 2021, Scheyer led the Blue Devils to an 83-82 win over Boston College at Cameron Indoor Stadium while Krzyzewski was quarantining at home after his daughter and granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Krzyzewski also missed Duke's first game against Wake Forest this season due to a non-COVID related virus.

"Coach is doing better and he got some rest. Well, he needs some rest," Scheyer said after Duke's 76-74 win. "He's in a much better place, especially since we got that win."

