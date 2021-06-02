Duke’s Coach K is retiring
Sports Pulse: This will be Mike Krzyzewski’s final season as a coach
“He’s just been phenomenal in everything he’s done,” former UNC-Chapel Hill basketball coach Roy Williams said of his longtime rival.
Duke Basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski has announced plans to retire following the 2021-22 season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported the news earlier in the day. Krzyzewski, who compiled a career record of 1,169-361 in 46 seasons overall, and 1,096-302 at Duke, becomes the second hall of fame coach this offseason, joining Roy Williams, to step away from one of the ACC’s and nation’s premier programs.
Longtime Duke Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire from coaching at the end of the next season.
Just because this has been a long time coming doesn’t make it any less shocking.
Mike Krzyzewski will step down after his 42nd season as head coach of the Blue Devils.
