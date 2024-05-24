Duke City BMX to host USA spring nationals this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is set to host the USA BMX spring nationals for a third consecutive year. The event runs Friday-Sunday and features over 1,200 riders from across the country.

New Mexico has multiple riders who are among the best in the world and are excited to represent on a home track. Danica Appenzeller is racing in the 13-year-old expert class after participating in multiple big-time races around the world. With aspirations of an Olympic future, and having an event like spring nationals in her hometown is big for her development.

“I like the difficulty, I always like difficult tracks because I feel like they are more my style and I really like the facility,” she said. “I at least ride my bike 6 out of 7 days of the week, just like lots of speed and skill work.”

The event is free to attend, however parking is not.

