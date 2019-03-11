Duke C Marques Bolden to miss ACC tournament with MCL sprain

Duke will be without center Marques Bolden for the ACC tournament this week after he suffered an MCL sprain on Saturday. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

No. 5 Duke will officially be without center Marques Bolden for the ACC tournament this week, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed on Monday.

Bolden went down with the knee injury less than three minutes into Duke’s 79-70 loss to No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday while attempting to block a shot. The injury was later diagnosed as an MCL sprain, however they are not yet sure how severe.

“There’s no way Marques will be ready for the ACC tournament,” Krzyzewski said Monday via the athletic department’s website. “Whatever grade (the sprain) is, he’s not going to be well in one week.”

Bolden has averaged 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season for Duke, and has started in 21 of their 31 games. The junior leads Duke in blocked shots with 55. Duke also leads the nation with seven blocked shots per game.

Krzyzewski, however, said he expects Zion Williamson to be ready to go for the ACC tournament. Williamson, who was named the ACC Player of the Year on Monday, has missed the Blue Devils’ past six games after his shoe-related knee sprain last month in their first loss of the season to the Tar Heels.

“We’ll see, but we should be getting Zion back,” Krzyzewski said Monday.

Duke, which picked up the No. 3 seed in the tournament, will kick off the ACC tournament on Thursday night in the quarterfinals at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Blue Devils will play the winner of Syracuse and either Boston College or Pittsburgh.

