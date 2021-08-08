Duke of Cambridge congratulates gold-medal winning boxer with troubled past

Lauren Price during the women's middleweight 75-kg boxing medal ceremony - Frank Franklin II/AP

The Duke of Cambridge led praise for a gold medallist boxer after they met before the games to discuss how she overcame hardship.

Lauren Price became Team GB’s final champion in Tokyo on Sunday after starting out in elite boxing while still working as a taxi driver. After receiving her medal, she immediately looked skywards in remembrance of one of the grandparents who had taken her in at the age of three.

Price, who also has more than 50 caps for Wales’ football team and is a former world kickboxing champion, had met Prince William at Kensington Palace in June to discuss her against-the-odds story.

The Duke, who was interviewing her for the BBC, presented Price with a personalised cake to mark her 27th birthday, but she vowed to abstain from eating it while pursuing her Olympic dream.

After Price’s nerveless display in the women’s middleweight final which she dedicated to her grandparents, the Duke, who signs personal social media messages with a “W”, sent the Welsh athlete his “congratulations”.

“It was fantastic to hear your story in person ahead of Tokyo 2020,” the Duke wrote.

Price, who was only three days old when it was decided her parents would not be able to look after her, was eventually cared for by grandmother Linda, and grandfather Derek, in the south Wales town of Ystrad Mynach. The Duke added: “I know your nan Linda and the whole of Ystrad Mynach will be so proud of your incredible achievement, as are we!”

Lauren Price is interviewed by Prince William on the BBC - BBC

Price, who was inspired by watching Dame Kelly Holmes storm to victory in both the women’s 800m and 1500m at Athens 2004, has her own gold following a unanimous decision win over Li Qian.

“It’s just a dream come true,” she said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I watched Kelly Holmes win that gold. I didn’t know how I was going to get it and what sport I was going to do it in.

“I can’t really put into words what it means to me. I’m just over the moon. When the decision came, I looked up to [Derek, her grandfather], he was a massive part of my life and if it wasn’t for him and my nan I wouldn’t have achieved anything.

“They’ve always supported me 100 per cent and I always said I’d win an Olympic medal and speaking to my nan before I came out here, I said I was going to get that gold and bring it back to her.

“I can’t thank them enough, they’ve always encouraged me and spent thousands of pounds on me over the years to send me away to tournaments. This is for them. I can’t wait to get back now, see her and share this medal with her.”

Price has been in regular contact with her grandmother, Linda, throughout the Olympics and revealed she was given a special message on the eve of her bout against Li.

“I spoke to her on FaceTime [on Saturday] night and then when I woke up in the morning, I had another message,” said Price, the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold.