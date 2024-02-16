Duke Brennan powers Grand Canyon past Utah Tech, Lopes move to 23-2

Grand Canyon has hung with the two top-ranked teams in college basketball, UConn and Purdue, with the best records in college basketball.

But, even if the bulk of the Lopes' wins are coming in the WAC, they can take pride on how they're closing out games.

This time, it was the relentless board play of center Duke Brennan and clutch outside shooting down the stretch that enabled GCU to overcome Utah Tech 73-61 Thursday night before a sellout crowd of 7,117 at Global Credit Union Arena.

The Lopes (23-2, 13-1 in the WAC) have the best home start in the Division I era at 13-0. Much of it has to do with different players taking turns to make plays in clutch time.

This time it was the 6-foot-10 Brennan, who had eight offensive rebounds, none bigger than with 4:44 to play and GCU leading 59-55.

Brennan made the first of two free throws. He saw he was short and to the side on his second free throw but followed up the miss and scored on an easy layup for a 62-55 lead.

"On that free throw, when you're at the line, you can tell where it's going," Brennan said. "I read that it was going short. And I saw it was coming off the right side. I was able to swing past my guy and throw up on the board and get it."

Here are takeaways to GCU's sixth straight win:

Maturity of GCU's team coming through

Brennan is just in his second year of college basketball, but that freshman season he had at Arizona State, playing the Pac-12, really prepared him for this season, playing much more than he did a year ago.

He is the same height as Utah Tech's Tanner Christensen, but he gave up about 40 pounds, as Christensen had 18 points and 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Trailblazers.

Some of Christensen's points came when Brennan was out of the game. Brennan held his own with the big guy late in the game, making it tougher for him to score and rebound.

"Our team is very mature," Brennan said. "Especially now. We can really dictate games. I think we were shooting ourselves in the foot a lot of this game with turnovers and quick shots. But we can see how it goes and we're able to pull it off at the end, even if we're not having a very connected game."

GCU led 40-34 at the half and managed only 30 second-half points. But in the closing minutes, Jovan Blacksher Jr., hit a 3, Ray Harrison drilled a 3 and made a jumper to make it 73-61 with two minutes to play.

Utah Tech changed up its defense after GCU feasted on the foul line in the first half, making 11 of 16 free throws as the Lopes attacked the rim, especially by 6-7 wing Tyon Grant-Foster, who had 16 points. He made 8 of 10 free throws in the first half.

"They do a really good job," coach Bryce Drew said. "They switch up their defenses with man and zone. We had some late clock underneath when they went zone. We haven't seen a lot of zone this year.

"I thought near the end we got more comfortable, making some shots, moving the ball."

Ray Harrison is turning into GCU's best defender

Guard Ray Harrison shut down sharpshooter Noa Gonsalves in early January at Utah Tech, holding him scoreless in the second half, after he got off to a torrid start in the first half, helping the Trailblazers build a 16-point lead.

GCU fought back for a 10-point win there, after trailing by 10 at the half.

Again on Thursday, Harrison's defense was key. After Gonsalves made three of four 3-pointers in the first half and had 11 points, he was held to just two more points the rest of the game with only one 3-point try that missed.

"Just trying to be aware as much as I could," said Harrison, who had 12 points and no turnovers with six assists in 36 minutes. "They try to run a lot of things for him. They run him along the baseline and pin him down. Just trying to make it harder for him to get his looks."

Lok Wur and Blacksher were big off the bench, especially in the second half.

Wur scored all eight of his points in the second half and had three blocked shots.

In the last five minutes, Drew brought in Blacksher for Grant-Foster. Blacksher has played against zone quite a bit in his career, and handled it well, breaking through with penetration and find the right guys for shots.

Josh Baker knocked down a big 3 with 4:13 left to give GCU a 65-55 lead.

"It's a tough league," Drew said. "Every game is tough. Tarleton won again tonight. They're playing really good basketball right now. I thought today the crowd gave us a big boost."

GCU is back home Saturday against California Baptist, and travels next week to play Tarleton State, which trails first-place GCU by two games in the WAC. The first two finishers in the WAC get byes to the semifinals in the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas next month.

