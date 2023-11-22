Duke basketball's plan for rare Thanksgiving at home after feasting on La Salle

DURHAM – Duke basketball is in unfamiliar territory for Thanksgiving week.

The Blue Devils haven’t been home for the full week of Thanksgiving since 2010. After playing three games in Portland last year and a game in 2021 against Gonzaga in Las Vegas, Duke is in Durham for its own multi-team event this season.

“It’s different for us. We’re not used to being here this week,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said after the ninth-ranked Blue Devils’ 95-66 rout of La Salle in the second game of the Blue Devil Challenge.

“This year, it turned out to be that way. … It’s good to be together.”

The Blue Devils have made the most of their time in North Carolina. Freshman guard Caleb Foster, a Harrisburg native, spearheaded a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 18 in his hometown at Hickory Ridge Middle School.

Fellow freshman Sean Stewart and other teammates joined Foster for the event.

“When (Foster) told us about it – that he was doing the turkey drive – I immediately asked him if I could go,” Stewart said. “All of us chimed in and said we would go, and the whole community came out. It was super fun.”

Following Tuesday’s win, Scheyer gave out the team's game plan for Thursday.

“We have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” Scheyer said. “For us, we’re gonna have our entire program – our players, their families – we’re gonna get together on Thanksgiving Day and just celebrate all we have to be thankful for.”

Australian guard Tyrese Proctor said his country doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving as a whole, but his family enjoys the holiday. Proctor enjoyed it a bit too much one year, he added, saying that he gained four pounds after Thanksgiving.

“I gotta watch what I eat (this year),” Proctor said with a smile.

Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor, Sean Stewart, TJ Power have career nights

Duke Blue Devils forward Sean Stewart (13) dunks during the second half against the La Salle Explorers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 95-66.

After facing Arizona (5-0) and Michigan State (3-2) in two of its first three games, Duke has feasted in blowout wins against Bucknell (2-4) and previously unbeaten La Salle (4-1).

Freshman forward Sean Stewart, who had 14 points and 15 rebounds combined across his first four games with the Blue Devils, had 16 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday night.

“It starts with his energy. He brings a great energy. … The exciting part for me with Sean, he’s got so much room to grow,” Scheyer said.

“He’s at such an early stage of his development as a player, but he can do something right now that translates with his ability to rebound, his ability to protect the rim, his versatility guarding the ball.”

Proctor joined the party with a career-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Over his last three games, the sophomore has 14 assists and zero turnovers.

“Tyrese was terrific,” Scheyer said. “It was his best game he’s played this year – maybe, period.”

Freshman wing TJ Power rounded out the career-best performances with a trio of 3-pointers in the final three minutes.

“I was kind of waiting on a moment like that,” Power said. “Hopefully, this is what gets me jump-started and a big confidence boost.”

Duke will close out the Blue Devil Challenge against Southern Indiana (1-5) on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

