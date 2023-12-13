Duke basketball's Jon Scheyer, Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach discuss win vs. Hofstra
Following Duke basketball's win against Hofstra, head coach Jon Scheyer, Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski discussed the Blue Devils' performance.
Following Duke basketball's win against Hofstra, head coach Jon Scheyer, Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski discussed the Blue Devils' performance.
The Tigers have looked largely dominant in a nine-game win streak since a season-opening upset to Colorado.
There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On a emotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.
Even the NBC Sports Chicago announcers calling the game thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”
Despite rumors, Tony Finau apparently won't be joining LIV Golf in the wake of Jon Rahm's momentous defection.
Irving injured his right foot in a violent collision with teammate Dwight Powell Friday night.
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Comedian, and lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Josh Gondelman joins Dan Devine to talk about falling in love with this year’s team and what makes that complicated.
A court case this week could spark a major change in the NCAA transfer policy. But the fight is just beginning
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
A woman who once alleged she was sexually assaulted, including in a violent gang rape, by former NFL punter Matt Araiza has agreed to dismiss her civil suit against him.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Renee Miller presents different suggestions for fantasy managers to adhere to during the most important weeks of the season.