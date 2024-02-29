Duke basketball's Jon Scheyer discusses Blue Devils' win vs. Louisville
Following Duke basketball's win against Louisville, head coach Jon Scheyer gave his thoughts on the Blue Devils' performance.
Following Duke basketball's win against Louisville, head coach Jon Scheyer gave his thoughts on the Blue Devils' performance.
Kyle Filipowski was helped to the locker room after he was hit by Wake Forest fans storming the court on Saturday afternoon.
"When are we going to ban court stormings?" Duke head coach Jon Scheyer asked after the loss.
Duke's loss to Wake Forest became a side story after Filipowski was swarmed while leaving the court on Saturday. But it's far from the first court-storming incident, and it likely won't be the last.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
Only one team graded worse overall than the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Monty Williams’ fit as the Pistons head coach and where this year’s Celtics team ranks amongst the best teams in NBA history.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
The 14-time All-Star's commitment to the defensive side and guarding 1 through 5 are part of the next evolution for him and the Suns.
While Williams' compensation is an outlier, it still shows the significant earning power college football players currently enjoy.
With an injury and the Trojans' struggles this season, the former top recruit's USC career hasn't gone according to plan so far. But he's now back on the court and learning to roll with the punches.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
The win keeps Nevada in the thick of the Mountain West title race.
In today's edition: Pete Maravich's son on Caitlin Clark, sounding the alarm in Winnipeg, Erling Haaland won't stop scoring goals, Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft, and more.
The Army-Navy game’s future as a standalone event and its relevance in the CFP’s selection of the 12-team field is up in the air in this new era.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.