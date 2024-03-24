Duke basketball's Jeremy Roach injured in first half vs. James Madison at NCAA Tournament

Duke basketball's Jeremy Roach walked off the floor vs. James Madison due to injury in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

Roach was holding his left hand after committing a foul on defense with 13:36 left in the first half. He slumped on the bench as Duke medical staff attended to the senior guard.

Duke led 15-7 at the time of the injury. He returned two minutes later with his fingers wrapped and Duke leading 24-11.

The winner of Sunday's game advances to the Sweet 16 round of March Madness.

