Duke basketball's Jeremy Roach injured in first half vs. James Madison at NCAA Tournament

Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
Duke basketball's Jeremy Roach walked off the floor vs. James Madison due to injury in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

Roach was holding his left hand after committing a foul on defense with 13:36 left in the first half. He slumped on the bench as Duke medical staff attended to the senior guard.

Duke led 15-7 at the time of the injury. He returned two minutes later with his fingers wrapped and Duke leading 24-11.

The winner of Sunday's game advances to the Sweet 16 round of March Madness.

