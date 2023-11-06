Will Duke basketball win the NCAA championship? Bold predictions for the Blue Devils

DURHAM — Duke basketball starts the season as the No. 2-ranked team in the nation.

Entering their second year under coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils return four of their top five scorers for the first time since the 1985-86 season.

Kyle Filipowski, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, is back as the leading man for a group coming off a 27-win season that included an ACC Tournament championship.

After losing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Blue Devils have their sights on a sixth national championship this time around. Four high-profile freshmen will try to help Duke get to Arizona in April.

Here are three bold predictions for the 2023-24 Blue Devils, who open the season Monday against Dartmouth (9 p.m., ACC Network) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Tyrese Proctor wins ACC Player of the Year

A sophomore captain, Proctor looks primed for a big-time second season with the Blue Devils. Tre Jones, another former sophomore captain, ended his Duke career as the ACC Player of the Year. Proctor will do the same this season before becoming a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Australian guard averaged 9.4 points with a team-best 119 assists as a freshman. Over his last nine games, he averaged 11.2 points and 4.2 assists. Proctor will shine as one of the best two-way players in the nation.

Duke basketball’s assists will mirror those of past champions

The five Duke squads that have the most assists in program history have something in common: All five of them advanced to the Final Four. Of those five, two lost the national championship and two ended the season as national champions (1991, 2001). The 2000-01 squad paces the pack with a program-best 701 assists. After finishing with 526 assists last season, Duke has a team better equipped to push the pace and use several lineup combinations that will include multiple playmakers. This season’s team will crack the top 5 for most assists in Duke history.

Blue Devils lose ACC Tournament, snag No. 1 seed, win NCAA championship

Duke won the 2005 ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C., behind an MVP performance from JJ Redick. The Blue Devils ended that season in the Sweet 16. Duke lost to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2016 ACC Tournament in D.C. before losing to Oregon in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. This season, Duke won’t win the ACC Tournament in D.C., but they’ll join Creighton, Michigan State and Kansas in the Final Four. The Blue Devils will beat the Spartans at State Farm Stadium for their sixth national championship.

