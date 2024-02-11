Duke basketball vs. Wake Forest: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC rivalry

Just over 48 hours after beating Boston College, Duke basketball will be back at Cameron Indoor Stadium to play Wake Forest.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4) meet Monday night (7 p.m., ESPN) in the latest “Big Four” matchup for the Tobacco Road rivals.

Coming off a pair of double-digit victories against Notre Dame and Boston College, Duke faces a Wake Forest team that’s won three in a row, including an 83-79 win against NC State.

The Blue Devils have won 24 in a row against Wake Forest in Durham. The Deacs haven’t won at Duke since Tim Duncan had 26 points and 14 rebounds in an 81-69 win on Jan. 11, 1997.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s 260th meeting with Wake Forest.

Jared McCain is far more than a shooter for Blue Devils

Jared McCain is averaging 12.7 points on 38.2% shooting from 3-point range. Now, McCain has become one of the top rebounding guards in the country. McCain, who averages 4.7 rebounds, has double-digit rebounds in three of the last four games. In the previous 19 games, McCain had two games with 10 or more rebounds.

Duke basketball’s fast-break points

Duke has picked up its pace recently with three straight games of 12 or more fast-break points for the first time this season. In their last two games, the Blue Devils have a 31-14 advantage in that area. Wake Forest is 86th in turnover percentage, whereas Duke sits at ninth. The Blue Devils will have some opportunities to run, so they need to take advantage.

Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis is special

Hunter Sallis was special against NC State, scoring a career-high 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting against the Wolfpack. If Wake Forest is going to put an end to its misery in Durham, Sallis has to be special again in his first game at Cameron. In Duke’s two losses at Cameron this season, Arizona had five players score at least 10 points and Pitt leaned on a 24-point performance from Blake Hinson. In Wake Forest’s win against Duke last season, five players finished in double figures. Whether it be a special night from Sallis or a more balanced effort, the Deacs are capable.

Duke vs. Wake Forest score prediction

Duke 82, Wake Forest 76: The streak will end at some point, but it won’t be Monday. Duke’s guards seem to be finding their groove together and Sean Stewart has provided some pop off the bench. The Devils will get it done.

