Duke basketball vs. Wake Forest: Score prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils

Duke basketball wraps up a three-game ACC road trip this weekend at Wake Forest.

The Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6) tip off Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN) from Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

Duke has won five in a row, including a 77-69 win against Wake Forest on Feb. 12 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Devils and Deacs have split the last four meetings at the Joel, but Wake Forest won by 11 at home last season.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s trip to Winston-Salem.

Tyrese Proctor’s return for Duke basketball

Sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor attempted five shots in a scoreless game against Wake Forest earlier this month. Proctor, who also suffered a concussion that night, missed the Blue Devils’ win at Florida State before finishing with 12 points and a team-best five assists in the rout of Miami. In late February last season, Proctor started to elevate his game. This year could follow a similar script.

Wake Forest basketball's 3-point shooting

The Demon Deacons are 26th in the nation in 3-point percentage, making 37.3% of their shots from beyond the arc. In its nine losses, Wake Forest is shooting 29.8% from long range. That percentage has been even worse over the last four losses at 22.3%, including 20 misses on 26 attempts at Duke. Sometimes, it really is as simple as making shots.

Will Duke or Wake Forest have to deal with foul trouble?

Four players finished with at least four fouls in the first meeting between Duke and Wake Forest. Efton Reid and Andrew Carr, the Demon Deacons’ starting post players, fouled out against the Blue Devils. Those troubles allowed Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell to thrive with 44 points and 18 rebounds. If the Deacs are going to pull off the upset, their best players can’t be on the bench with foul issues.

Duke vs. Wake Forest score prediction

Wake Forest 77, Duke 75: Duke is playing its best basketball of the year, but no team is safe on the road and the Demon Deacons are undefeated at home. This won’t change the trajectory of the Blue Devils, but Wake Forest will finally get its signature win.

