Duke basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Score prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils

Duke basketball will try to end a drought with a victory at Virginia Tech.

The 12th-ranked Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC), who haven’t won in Blacksburg since 2019, will get another chance against the Hokies (13-7, 5-4) on Monday night (7 p.m., ESPN) at Cassell Coliseum.

Duke has lost three of its last five games against Virginia Tech. Each of those three losses were away from Durham, including last season’s 78-75 defeat at Cassell Coliseum.

Coming off a 72-71 win against Clemson, Duke faces a Virginia Tech team that’s won three in a row. The Hokies earned a 91-67 win against Georgia Tech over the weekend.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s trip to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech.

Duke basketball’s fast-break points

It hasn’t been a constant for Duke this season, but the Blue Devils got some key buckets in transition against Clemson. In its first 18 games, Duke averaged 11.4 fast-break points. In their win against the Tigers, the Blue Devils finished with 18 fast-break points. Virginia Tech is 219th in turnover percentage and 225th with 239 turnovers through 19 games. The Hokies’ problems with taking care of the ball could lead to easy scoring opportunities for the Devils.

MCCAIN & PROCTOR: Duke basketball's Tyrese Proctor, Jared McCain the closers in Blue Devils' win vs. Clemson

FOUL OR NO FOUL?: Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer, Clemson’s Brad Brownell talk Tyrese Proctor foul

HOW DUKE BEAT CLEMSON: Tyrese Proctor’s free throws lift Duke basketball to win vs. Clemson

Kyle Filipowski, Blue Devils’ presence in the paint

Duke can’t afford to have another performance in the post like it had against Clemson. The Blue Devils were out-rebounded by nine and outscored on the interior against the Tigers. Virginia Tech had 36 points in the paint against Georgia Tech, with 50 points from its frontcourt, led by senior Lynn Kidd’s 18. The Blue Devils need Kyle Filipowski to lead an improved effort. Filipowski had nine points and a season-low four rebounds against Clemson. That can’t happen at Cassell Coliseum, where Filipowski had 29 points and 10 boards as a freshman.

Keep an eye on Jeremy Roach

Jeremy Roach didn’t look 100% against Clemson as he worked his way back from an ankle injury, but maybe the trip to Blacksburg will give Roach an adrenaline boost. He had 19 points and 11 assists in a win against the Hokies last season in Durham. As a freshman, Roach dropped 22 points in a loss at Virginia Tech.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech score prediction

Duke 76, Virginia Tech 70: The Hokies have one of the most underrated atmospheres in the ACC and Cassell Coliseum hasn’t been fun for the Blue Devils of late. But Kyle Filipowski isn’t going to string together back-to-back tough performances and Duke’s guards can match the strength of the Hokies’ backcourt.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Score prediction, scouting report