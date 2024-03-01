Duke basketball vs. Virginia: Score prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils

Duke basketball welcomes Virginia to Durham this weekend for a matchup between two of the top three teams in the ACC standings.

The Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC) and the Cavaliers (21-8, 12-6) tip off Saturday at 6 p.m. (ESPN) from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke has won 54 of its 64 games against Virginia at Cameron. In their last meeting, the Blue Devils earned a 59-49 win against the Cavaliers in the championship game of the 2023 ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s latest game against the ‘Hoos.

With Caleb Foster out, Tyrese Proctor steps back into spotlight

There’s no timetable for Caleb Foster’s return as he continues to deal with a foot injury. Because of that injury, sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor slid back into the starting lineup against Louisville. Coming off a game with eight points and seven assists, Proctor has 15 assists and three turnovers in the last three games. The Devils need Proctor’s steady facilitating against Virginia’s pack-line defense.

Jeremy Roach, Jared McCain and Duke’s 3-point shooting

Oh what a difference a year makes for Duke’s 3-point shooting. After finishing 198th in 3-point percentage (33.5%) last season, the Blue Devils are 10th in the nation at 38.6% this season. Senior captain Jeremy Roach has led the turnaround, knocking down 48% of his treys for the 12th-best mark in the nation. Freshman guard Jared McCain is at 41.8% for the Devils. Virginia has allowed double-digit 3s in four of its six ACC losses.

Duke’s defense vs. Virginia’s offense

Prior to scoring 72 points in its win at Boston College, Virginia averaged 44.6 points in its previous three games and lost two of them. Overall, the Cavaliers are averaging 63.7 points per game. Virginia’s defense gets a lot of attention as a top-10 unit, but Duke’s defense is 25th in efficiency, according to KenPom.com. The Blue Devils have held 24 of their 28 opponents below their scoring average.

Duke vs. Virginia score prediction

Duke 66, Virginia 58: The ‘Hoos don’t have enough offense to knock off Duke in Cameron. Even without Foster, the Blue Devils don’t lack scoring options. As long as Duke takes care of the ball, it should cruise against the Cavaliers.

