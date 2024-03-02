Duke basketball vs. UNC: ESPN's College GameDay coming to Cameron Indoor Stadium

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming back to Durham on March 9 ahead of Duke basketball vs. UNC in the regular-season finale.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils tip off at 6:30 p.m. that evening on ESPN, but the network’s traveling college basketball pregame show starts at 10 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke is hosting the show for a record 13th time. Rece Davis, the host, will be on campus alongside Jay Bilas, Jay Williams — a pair of former Blue Devils — Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Christine Williamson.

Additional fan and parking information will be announced later this week.

UNC hosted the GameDay crew for the 12th time on Feb. 3 in Chapel Hill ahead of No. 3 UNC’s 93-84 win against No. 7 Duke at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The teams have split the last four meetings in Durham, but Duke earned a 63-57 win at Cameron last season.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What to know about ESPN’s College GameDay for Duke vs. UNC