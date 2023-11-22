Duke basketball vs. Southern Indiana: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils

How hungry will Duke basketball be after Thanksgiving?

We’ll find out Friday as the ninth-ranked Blue Devils (4-1) wrap up their three-game stretch in the Blue Devil Challenge.

Coming off a 95-66 win against previously-unbeaten La Salle, Duke plays Southern Indiana (1-5) at 6 p.m. Friday on ACC Network. Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor, along with freshmen Sean Stewart and TJ Power, had career-best performances against the Explorers.

The Blue Devils have scored 90 or more points in three of their first five games for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Blue Devils’ game against the Screaming Eagles.

Blue Devils’ 3-pointer streak still alive

Duke has made a 3-pointer in 1,194 consecutive games, the second-longest streak nationally behind UNLV (1,198). After finishing 198th in 3-point percentage last season at 33.5%, the Blue Devils are knocking down 36.4% of their treys through five games.

Tyrese Proctor, Duke basketball dishing out a lot of assists

Duke hasn’t put up these assist numbers since Zion Williamson’s one-and-done season in Durham. Through five games, the Blue Devils have the same number of assists (93) as the 2018-19 squad. Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor is powering those stats as Duke’s top facilitator. Proctor has 27 assists and four turnovers, including a three-game stretch with zero turnovers.

Southern Indiana new to Division I college basketball

The Screaming Eagles went 16-17 in their first season as a Division I program in the Ohio Valley Conference, but they lost their top six scorers from that squad. Sophomore wing AJ Smith has a pair of double-double performances through six games as the leader this season. Smith is averaging 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Duke vs. Southern Indiana score prediction

Duke 92, Southern Indiana 55: This should provide another opportunity for the Blue Devils’ bench players to get a boost of confidence before a two-game stretch against Power Five opponents.

