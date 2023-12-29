Duke basketball vs. Queens: Score prediction, scouting report

Duke basketball is back at Cameron Indoor Stadium for one more time in 2023.

The 16th-ranked Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC) host Queens (6-8) for the first time in program history on Saturday (2 p.m., The CW Network). The Royals, who call Charlotte home, are in their second season as a Division I program.

Duke is coming off its most impressive win of the season, a 78-70 win against Baylor at Madison Square Garden. It was the Devils’ first top-10 victory under second-year coach Jon Scheyer.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s final game of 2023.

When will Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor return from injury?

It’s been almost a month since Duke sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor suffered an ankle injury at Georgia Tech. Senior captain Jeremy Roach and freshman guard Jared McCain have elevated their play during that stretch, but Proctor could be back Saturday or Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse. After so much time off the court, if Proctor’s ready, it would probably be wise to shake off the rust before resuming ACC play.

Jared McCain starring as Duke’s top freshman

Jared McCain, the top-ranked recruit in Duke’s 2023 class, logged the best game of his young career with a 21-point performance against Baylor. McCain has started each of Duke’s 11 games and his breakout performance against Power Five competition could be a sign of things to come. He’s shooting nearly 45% from 3-point range.

Time for the Blue Devils’ bench to step up

These games against mid-major competition often offer Duke the chance to get more minutes for its bench players. The Blue Devils have two bench players — Jaylen Blakes and Ryan Young — averaging double-digit minutes, but freshmen TJ Power and Sean Stewart could see increased time on the court against Queens. All four could be contributors in key moments during conference games.

Duke vs. Queens score prediction

Duke 94, Queens 63: The Blue Devils’ loss to Arizona was their only close home game of the season. Duke will continue its dominant stretch at Cameron with one final blowout before turning its attention to the ACC.

