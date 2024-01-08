Duke basketball vs. Pitt: Score prediction, scouting report

Duke basketball better be ready for a fight in Pittsburgh.

Following their first true road win, the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) will make the trip to Pitt (10-5, 1-3) on Tuesday (9 p.m., ESPN) to face the physical Panthers.

Duke has won three in a row against Pitt, including a 27-point win last season at the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils will carry a six-game winning streak into their fourth road game of the season.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s trip to the Steel City against the Panthers:

Duke basketball’s Mark Mitchell keeps getting better

After scoring a career-high 21 points against Syracuse, Duke sophomore Mark Mitchell had 23 points and a career-high 14 rebounds at Notre Dame. Surprisingly, that was the first double-double of Mitchell’s career. He also ended an 0-for-17 drought from 3-point range with a pair of 3s. Duke is 24-2 when Mitchell reaches double-digit points. He’s done that in seven straight games.

Bounce-back game for Tyrese Proctor?

For the first time in his career, sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor played more than 20 minutes and didn’t score a point. In 22 minutes against Notre Dame, Proctor was 0 of 3 from 3-point range and logged three assists. He averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 assists in two games against Pitt last season, including 11 points and 10 assists in the 2023 ACC Tournament.

Rebounding will be key in Duke vs. Pitt

Despite being out-rebounded in its loss to UNC, Pitt remains the top rebounding team in the ACC at 41.1 rebounds per game. The Panthers are second in offensive rebounds, averaging 13.2 per game. Duke is 12th out of 15 teams in rebounds, so the Blue Devils will have to close the gap in order to win their second road game of the season. Duke was out-rebounded in two of its three losses.

Duke vs. Pitt score prediction

Duke 76, Pitt 72: The Blue Devils will get Pitt’s best this week, but a bounce-back game from Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor seems likely. Duke will make the key plays in key moments to leave Pittsburgh with a close victory.

