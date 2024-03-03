Duke basketball vs. NC State: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC rivalry

Duke basketball hasn’t forgotten what happened at NC State in Jon Scheyer’s debut season as head coach of the Blue Devils.

“We remember what happened last year and we’ve got to keep that in our mind,” Duke center Kyle Filipowski said Saturday after the Blue Devils’ rout of Virginia.

“We’re going to make that a statement this year, for sure. Just remembering how it went last year, we don’t want to be embarrassed like that again, so we’re going to do whatever we can to not make it that way.”

The Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC) and the Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9) tip off Monday at 7 p.m. (ESPN) from PNC Arena. Last season, NC State earned an 84-60 win against Duke in Raleigh, where the Blue Devils have lost six of nine games dating back to 2010 – five of which were by double digits.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s final road game.

Duke basketball’s turnovers, shotmaking

In last season’s win against Duke, the Wolfpack forced 21 turnovers and scored 25 fast-break points. The Blue Devils missed their first 13 shots and it was an uphill climb the rest of the way as State carried a 22-point lead into halftime. The result? Duke’s worst loss to NC State in 50 years. Duke has improved its turnover percentage this season, going from 194th to 48th on KenPom.com. The Blue Devils are also a much better shooting team, going from 149 to 16th in effective field-goal percentage.

Will the Wolfpack be able to slow down Kyle Filipowski?

Coming off a 21-point, 7-rebound performance against Virginia, Kyle Filipowski is peaking at the right time with the postseason closing in. Last season against NC State, Filipowski averaged 12.5 points and 11 rebounds across two games. He could be in line for a big game against the Wolfpack.

NC State’s DJ Horne vs. Duke’s Tyrese Proctor

The matchup in the backcourt between DJ Horne and Tyrese Proctor will be among the deciding factors Monday. Horne, a 43.1% 3-point shooter and the Wolfpack’s top scorer, dropped 20 points in the loss at UNC. Proctor, one of Duke's top perimeter defenders, could be tasked with limiting Horne. Duke’s sophomore captain is also averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 assists and 1.2 turnovers in the last four games.

Duke vs. NC State score prediction

Duke 77, NC State 72: Raleigh hasn’t been kind to the Blue Devils, but the Wolfpack has lost two of its last home games and is limping to the finish line. Duke should be able to get it done on the road.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball vs. NC State: Score prediction, scouting report