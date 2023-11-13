Duke basketball vs. Michigan State: Scouting report, prediction for Champions Classic

Duke basketball doesn’t have time to dwell on its loss to Arizona.

The Blue Devils face Michigan State in what is sure to be another March-like matchup on Tuesday night (7 p.m., ESPN) in Chicago as part of the State Farm Champions Classic.

Duke has won five of its last six in the Champions Classic and the Blue Devils’ 8-4 mark leads the four programs that annually compete in the event. Duke is 1-2 in Chicago with losses to Kentucky and Kansas, but the one victory was against Michigan State in 2017.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Blue Devils’ latest meeting with the Spartans.

Duke basketball’s offense, rebounding

Over dribbling, quick shots and an inability to finish defensive possessions with rebounds were among the main reasons Duke came up short against Arizona. Because they’re smaller than last season’s bunch, the Blue Devils likely won’t put up the same rebounding numbers as last year. Still, angles and effort can make all the difference in closing the gap against bigger squads.

As for Duke’s offense, aside from Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski, the Devils looked flustered and rushed at times. Quick-trigger jumpers and possessions with one or no passes aren’t ingredients for Duke’s winning recipe. Improvements on the boards and with adjusting offensively will make the Devils all the more dangerous.

Bounce-back game for Duke basketball freshman Caleb Foster

If you didn’t look at the box score, you may have forgotten freshman guard Caleb Foster played against Arizona. Foster had one foul and zeros across the board in 13 minutes off the bench. As one of Duke’s key reserves, the young guard will have to be better moving forward. The Blue Devils were outscored 16-5 in bench points against Arizona, and those points came from Christian Reeves and Sean Stewart. We’ll see if Foster can have a better showing against Sparty.

Michigan State’s poor 3-point shooting

The Spartans came into the season expecting to be a solid 3-point shooting team. Through two games, Michigan State is 2 of 31 (6.5%) from beyond the arc, which is 348th in the nation. In the last two seasons, Tom Izzo’s squad has been a top-16 squad in 3-point shooting, including the third-best percentage (39.3) in the nation last year. If Duke can clog the paint and force Michigan State to beat it from deep, it could lead to a victory.

Duke vs. Michigan State score prediction

Duke 75, Michigan State 72: Coach K had Izzo’s number with nine wins in 11 games against the Spartans. This’ll be Jon Scheyer’s first crack at Sparty, but Duke will be fired up after its tough home loss to get a dub in Scheyer’s return home.

