Duke basketball vs. Miami: Score prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils ACC road game

Duke basketball heads to Miami for its second of three straight ACC road games.

The eighth-ranked Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) and the Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9) tip off Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN) from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Duke has won three of the last four games against Miami, including a victory last season in the ACC Tournament. But the Hurricanes have three of the last four at the Watsco Center, including a 22-point win last season in Florida.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s latest meeting with the Hurricanes.

Duke basketball’s Jared McCain matches Zion Williamson

Rebounding has been the main theme around Duke freshman Jared McCain’s game in recent weeks, but McCain reminded us of his scoring ability with 35 points – including eight 3-pointers for a Duke freshman record – in the win at Florida State. McCain matched Zion Williamson for the most points by a Duke rookie in program history. Miami is 111th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, so McCain could be in line for another big scoring performance.

TYRESE PROCTOR INJURY: Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer provides injury update on Tyrese Proctor

MCCAIN'S MENTALITY: The word Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer uses to describe Blue Devils guard Jared McCain

Even if Tyrese Proctor is out, Duke basketball has to limit turnovers at Miami

Tyrese Proctor’s absence was felt at Florida State as Duke finished with a season-high 17 turnovers against the long, athletic Seminoles. Proctor’s concussion could keep him out vs. Miami, but the Blue Devils have to clean up the miscues. Duke had three games with 20 or more turnovers last season, including 21 in an 81-59 loss at Miami. The Blue Devils also lost the other two games in which they turned it over more than 20 times.

Rebounding remains key for Blue Devils

Duke won the rebounding battle by nine at Florida State, improving to 15-0 on the season when it racks up more boards than its opponents. The Blue Devils need to continue that trend against a Miami team that is a middle-of-pack rebounding team in the ACC. The Hurricanes have been out-rebounded in three of their last four games.

Duke vs. Miami score prediction

Duke 75, Miami 68: The Hurricanes have lost four in a row and Duke should have plenty of motivation after its 22-point loss at Miami last season. If the Blue Devils can take care of the ball, they’ll get their first win at the Watsco Center since 2020.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball vs. Miami: Score prediction, scouting report