Duke basketball vs. Louisville: Score prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils

Following a three-game ACC road trip, Duke basketball is back in Durham this week to face Louisville.

The Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4 ACC) and the Cardinals (8-19, 3-13) tip off Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ACC Network) from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coming off an 83-79 loss at Wake Forest that snapped a five-game winning streak – and saw Kyle Filipowski leave the court with an injury – Duke will try to bounce back against the team at the bottom of the ACC standings.

The Blue Devils have won seven of their last 10 games against Louisville, including an 83-69 win in Kentucky earlier this season.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s latest meeting with the Cards.

Injury update on Caleb Foster for Duke basketball

A starter in 15 of 27 games for the Blue Devils, freshman guard Caleb Foster is dealing with an ankle injury after the loss at Wake Forest. Duke coach Jon Scheyer on Monday said Foster had an MRI on his foot, but the Blue Devils are waiting on the results. Foster is averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

If Kyle Filipowski is out, look for Mark Mitchell to step up

Mark Mitchell had 20 points and 12 rebounds as one of the Blue Devils’ top performers at Louisville. If Filipowski is out because of his knee injury, Mitchell could be asked to do more Wednesday. Prior to scoring six points with four rebounds at Wake Forest, Mitchell was averaging 15 points and 7.6 boards during Duke’s five-game winning streak.

Scoring stars emerge vs. Louisville’s defense

During its three-game losing streak, Louisville allowed an average of 82.3 points against Boston College, Pitt and Notre Dame. Across those three games, the top scorers averaged 24 points – including Blake Hinson’s 41-point performance. Tyrese Proctor had a career-high 24 points in the first meeting against the Cards, so it’s safe to say one of Duke’s guards could have a field day against Louisville, which is 233rd in defensive efficiency (KenPom.com).

Duke vs. Louisville score prediction

Duke 86, Louisville 62: The Blue Devils have to focus on maintaining their standards as they face the worst team in the ACC. These games have a tendency to create bad habits. Even if players are out with injuries, Duke needs to set the tone early and get some experience for their reserves.

