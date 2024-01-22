Duke basketball vs. Louisville: Prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils

No one is going to feel sorry for Duke basketball.

That was the message from captain Ryan Young following the Blue Devils’ loss to Pitt over the weekend at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now, Duke (13-4, 4-2 ACC) takes a trip to last-place Louisville (6-12, 1-6) on Tuesday (7 p.m., ACC Network).

Senior captain Jeremy Roach and sophomore starter Mark Mitchell continue to deal with knee injuries. On Monday’s ACC teleconference, head coach Jon Scheyer said he was “hopeful” both would be available, but Scheyer added that Mitchell and Roach have to be able to get 5-on-5 work in practice.

The Blue Devils have won three in a row against Louisville by an average margin of 13.3 points, but Duke is 3-3 against the Cards at the KFC Yum! Center.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s trip to Louisville.

Duke basketball needs Tyrese Proctor’s best

It’s been an up-and-down season for sophomore Tyrese Proctor, who is averaging 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. After carrying the Blue Devils with 10 points and four rebounds in the first half against Pitt, Proctor had one point and one rebound in the second half. Whether Mitchell and Roach play or not, Proctor has to be better for Duke to reach its full potential.

Jared McCain could light up Louisville

Duke doesn’t want to get jump shot happy, especially after its performance against Pitt, but Louisville is allowing teams to shoot 35% from 3-point range. In seven straight games, teams have hit at least 10 three-pointers against the Cards. Freshman guard Jared McCain has hit multiple 3s in eight of the last nine games. He’s coming off a 20-point game against Pitt.

Louisville’s Tobacco Road swing, all-around struggles

With their game against Duke, the Cardinals will close out their four-game stretch against Tobacco Road opponents. Louisville allowed an average of 88.3 points in three games against NC State, UNC and Wake Forest. After being out-rebounded by an average of 8.3 in those games, Louisville should be able to provide Duke with an opportunity for a get-right game on the boards. The Blue Devils have been out-rebounded in three of their four losses.

Duke vs. Louisville score prediction

Duke 84, Louisville 68: Even if Mitchell and Roach are sidelined, Duke shouldn’t run into much resistance against Louisville. This one is more about the Blue Devils playing to their standard.

