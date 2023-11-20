Duke basketball vs. La Salle: Scouting report, prediction

While other teams hit the road for “Feast Week,” Duke basketball will stay home to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Blue Devils (3-1) play their second game of the Blue Devil Challenge on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

After a 30-point rout of Bucknell, including a scary moment for Kyle Filipowski, Duke returns to Coach K Court to face undefeated La Salle (4-0) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network. The Blue Devils wrap up their multi-team event Friday against Southern Indiana.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Blue Devils’ game against La Salle.

Duke basketball’s Mark Mitchell coming off career night

Duke sophomore wing Mark Mitchell appears to be finding his groove ahead of ACC play. Mitchell had a career-high 20 points to go with six rebounds in the Blue Devils’ 90-60 win against Bucknell. Duke is 17-1 when Mitchell reaches double-digit points. He’s shooting 64.1% and has knocked down 13 of 14 free throws through three games this season.

Jared McCain gets double-double as Duke guard

If you had Jared McCain getting a double-double before Kyle Filipowski, cash in that bet slip. McCain, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, had 17 points and 10 rebounds against Bucknell. He is the first Blue Devil in the backcourt to record a double-double with points and rebounds since Tyrese Proctor did it last season against Delaware. After missing eight of his first 11 shots from 3-point range in the first three games, the freshman guard made five 3-pointers against Bucknell.

Khalil Brantley key for unbeaten La Salle

Khalil Brantley had a career-high 30 points in a 79-78 win against Southern Indiana to help the Explorers remain undefeated. As a New York guard from the Bronx, Brantley likely won’t be shaken by the atmosphere at Cameron. He’s averaging 17.5 points, with 14 assists and four turnovers through four games.

Duke vs. La Salle score prediction

Duke 85, La Salle 62: The Blue Devils get to stay home for Thanksgiving. Tuesday should be a nice appetizer for Duke fans.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball vs. La Salle: Scouting report, prediction