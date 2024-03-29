Duke basketball vs Houston live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

Duke basketball sizes up its 24th trip to the Elite Eight. Standing in the Blue Devils' way? Houston, the No. 1 seed out of the South Region in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (26-8) and Houston Cougars (32-4) meet for the first time in the programs' history with Friday night's Sweet 16 March Madness showdown at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on CBS with a 9:39 p.m. ET approximate tip-off.

Duke arrived at the Sweet 16 following victories over No. 13 Vermont and No. 12 James Madison. Houston blew past No. 1 Longwood before surviving a late-game meltdown to seize a 100-95 overtime triumph over No. 9 Texas A&M.

For live game updates, scores and more, see below for information and coverage of Duke-Houston:

Duke vs Houston live score updates in NCAA Sweet 16

What channel is Duke vs Houston in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: CBS

Duke will tip off vs. Houston on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

Duke vs Houston start time, TV info, location

Start time: 9:39 p.m. ET (approx.)

TV info: CBS

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas.

Duke vs Houston preview

Duke: The Blue Devils regained their swagger in a big way in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, blowing past James Madison with a scorching shooting display paced by freshman Jared McCain's 30 points and eight 3-pointers. But perhaps the biggest takeaway for Duke through two NCAA Tournament games is its defense.

Houston: The Cougars boast the stingiest defense in the country and have strong veteran play, especially out of the backcourt with guards L.J. Cryer and Jamal Snead, who are 1-2, respectively, atop Houston's scoring leaders.

Duke-Houston odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM (as of Thursday)

Spread: Houston (-4.5)

Over/under: 134.5

Moneyline: Duke (+155), James Madison (-190)

Duke vs Houston prediction, game picks

Duke 80, Houston 78: The Blue Devils stay hot from the perimeter to hold off Houston down the stretch.

Duke vs Houston team stats

Duke

PPG: 79.8

PPG allowed: 66.5

FG% 48.2

3PT% : 38.1

KenPom ranking: 6

Houston

PPG: 74.1

PPG allowed: 57.7

FG% 44.0

3PT% : 34.9

KenPom ranking: 2

Dukechampionship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Duke: +2500

Houston championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Houston: +550

Duke basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Duke's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Saturday, March 9 North Carolina 84, Duke 79 Thursday, March 14 North Carolina State 74, Duke 64 Friday, March 22 Duke 64, Vermont 47 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Duke 93, James Madison 55 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 Duke vs. Houston (NCAA Tournament)

Houston basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Houston's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Friday, March 15 Houston 60, Texas Tech 59 Saturday, March 16 Iowa State 69, Houston 41 Friday, March 22 Houston 86, Longwood 46 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Houston 100, Texas A&M 95, OT ( (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 Houston vs. Duke (NCAA Tournament)

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

