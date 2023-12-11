Duke basketball vs. Hofstra: Scouting report, prediction

Baylor is on the horizon, but Duke basketball has one more chance at Cameron Indoor Stadium before making its way to New York.

Following an 80-56 win against Charlotte, the 22nd-ranked Blue Devils (6-3, 0-1 ACC) welcome Hofstra (6-3) to Durham on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN2) for another tune-up opportunity.

This will be Duke’s first game against the Pride, coached by former NBA player Speedy Claxton. Hofstra is 6-3, including victories in five of its last six games.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Blue Devils’ inaugural matchup with Hofstra.

Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor ‘unlikely’ to play vs. Hofstra

Following Duke’s win against Charlotte, Duke coach Jon Scheyer provided an update on the injury status of sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor, who sprained his left ankle at Georgia Tech. Proctor was on crutches, but wasn’t wearing a boot on the sideline at Cameron Indoor Stadium over the weekend. Scheyer said it’s “unlikely” Proctor plays against Hofstra, because he hasn’t been on the court since the injury and the Devils want him “as close to 100% as possible.” Despite Proctor's absence, guards accounted for 61 of Duke’s 80 points against Charlotte.

Mark Mitchell in attack mode, getting to free-throw line

After the rout of Charlotte, Scheyer highlighted aggressiveness of sophomore forward Mark Mitchell. For the first time in his career, Mitchell had double-digit attempts at the free-throw line and finished 8-for-12 at the stripe. As he continues to work on bettering his outside shot, Mitchell can get a confidence boost from racking up opportunities at the free-throw line.

Hofstra’s Tyler Thomas, Darlinstone Dubar can fill it up

Despite losing high-scoring guard Aaron Estrada to Alabama, Hofstra continues to roll out a top-80 offense, according to KenPom.com. Graduate guard Tyler Thomas is averaging 23.6 points per game as one of the top-five scorers in the nation – Thomas dropped 40 points on High Point in late November. Charlotte native Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. Dubar is coming off three straight double-double performances. The Pride took down a top-25 Charleston team last season, so Duke would be wise to take this game seriously.

Duke vs. Hofstra score prediction

Duke 81, Hofstra 64: The Blue Devils got back on track with some stellar 3-point shooting against Charlotte, but Duke doesn’t need to get jump-shot happy against Hofstra. Pound the paint and get to the free-throw line.

