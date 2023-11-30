Duke basketball vs. Georgia Tech: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils' ACC opener

Duke basketball took a step back at Arkansas in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

The seventh-ranked Blue Devils (5-2) will look to bounce back in their ACC opener at Georgia Tech (3-2) on Saturday afternoon (2:15 p.m., The CW Network) in Atlanta.

Even with a losing record on the road in Jon Scheyer’s debut season, Duke went to Georgia Tech and left with a 43-point victory for its second-largest margin in an ACC road win in program history.

The Blue Devils have won 16 of the last 17 games against the Yellow Jackets. Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s latest meeting with Georgia Tech.

Duke basketball can’t take breaks

The Blue Devils didn’t come out with defensive intensity against Southern Indiana, but their overall talent overpowered the Screaming Eagles in the second half. Duke couldn’t afford to let that happen against a hungry Arkansas squad, but the Razorbacks brought the fight to the Devils in the second half.

Arkansas shot 60% in the final 20 minutes, attacking the rim with a layup and a dunk on their first two possessions to take the lead for good. The Razorbacks won the rebounding battle, had 10 blocks and bothered Duke in the paint as the Blue Devils missed more than half of their attempts at the rim and didn’t finish with a dunk. Duke needs to limit the lulls moving forward.

Jeremy Roach, Kyle Filipowski need more from the other Blue Devils

In the second half of its loss at Arkansas, Duke got 41 of its 43 points from senior guard Jeremy Roach or sophomore Kyle Filipowski. Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor was the only other Blue Devil to score in the second half, and Filipowski and Roach were the only players to finish in double figures as the rest of the Blue Devils combined for 27 points. In order for Duke to be the best version of itself, the Devils have to get more balanced production across the board.

Damon Stoudamire, Miles Kelly get Georgia Tech back on track

After a home loss to UMass Lowell and a 35-point beatdown at Cincinnati, it looked like Georgia Tech would be in for another rough night against No. 21 Mississippi State. Miles Kelly and the Yellow Jackets had other ideas, delivering a 67-59 win in the biggest victory so far for first-year coach Damon Stoudamire. Kelly, who had 22 points and 12 rebounds against the Bulldogs, has reached 20 points in three of Georgia Tech’s five games. After scoring five points against Duke last season, Kelly is sure to be fired up for this matchup.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech score prediction

Duke 82, Georgia Tech 69: The Blue Devils’ road struggles continued at Arkansas, but Duke made Atlanta feel like home last season. Expect a bounce-back performance for Tyrese Proctor and his teammates.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball vs. Georgia Tech: Scouting report, prediction