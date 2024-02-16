Duke basketball vs. Florida State: Scouting report, prediction

After a comfortable three-game stretch at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke basketball begins a three-game road trip this weekend at Florida State.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (19-5, 10-3 ACC) and the Seminoles (13-11, 7-6) tip off Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN) from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

After losing its first two road games, Duke has won four of its last five away from Durham in ACC play. The Blue Devils are 16-8 at FSU, but have lost two of their last three road games in the series.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s latest meeting with Florida State.

Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski snaps out of funk

Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, so there was never really a cause for concern about his game. But Filipowski’s activity as a defender and rebounder took a jump in the Blue Devils’ win against Wake Forest. After logging 15 rebounds across three games, Filipowski had 11 against the Demon Deacons to go with 21 points for his first double-double since late January. That’s the “Flip” the Blue Devils need for the rest of the year.

Jeremy Roach on the road for the Blue Devils

Home or away, Jeremy Roach has been steady throughout the season as a senior captain for the Blue Devils. But Roach has been elite in Duke’s seven road games, averaging 16.4 points on 46.6% shooting with 23 assists and eight turnovers. Experience makes a difference, especially on the road.

Will Duke’s defense stifle Jamir Watkins, Florida State?

Duke’s defense has reached a new level in the last three games, limiting opponents to 62.3 points on 37.9% shooting for its best stretch against Power Five opponents this season. Despite losing four of its last five games, FSU has shot better than 50% in three of those games. Jamir Watkins, a 6-foot-7 wing, has averaged 23.5 points in the last two games, making 20 of 23 free throws. It'll be interesting to see how Duke deals with Watkins.

Duke vs. Florida State score prediction

Duke 76, Florida State 70: Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski have reached a new comfort level of connectivity in recent games. The Seminoles have the athleticism and length to match up well with Duke, but it’s about time for a breakout scoring game from one of the Blue Devils’ guards.

