Duke basketball vs. Dartmouth: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils' opener

Duke basketball will look to take a second-year leap after a sizzling start in Jon Scheyer’s debut season as head coach.

The second-ranked Blue Devils open the 2023-24 season against Dartmouth on Monday (9 p.m., ACC Network) at Cameron Indoor Stadium with four of their top five returners back with hopes of claiming a national championship.

Duke won 27 games and the 2023 ACC Tournament last season before a second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Filipowski headlines the group of returners, who will be surrounded by another group of talented freshmen.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Blue Devils’ season opener against the Big Green.

Will Jared McCain remain in Duke basketball’s starting lineup?

It was only an exhibition game, but freshman guard Jared McCain looked as comfortable as anyone in the Blue Devils’ 109-64 win against UNC Pembroke. McCain had 15 points, including a 9-for-9 finish at the free-throw line. Duke’s three-guard lineup, which includes Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor, could be a nightmare matchup for opponents.

FIRST LOOK: Duke basketball observations from Blue Devils' exhibition win vs. UNC Pembroke

DUKE'S GREATEST STRENGTH: What area can Duke basketball have an advantage 'against anybody'? Jeremy Roach explains

Taking a look at the Blue Devils’ 3-point shooting

Duke had five games with double-digit 3-pointers last season. The Blue Devils won each of those games, but finished the season with a 33.5% clip from long range for their worst mark in that category since 2019. Duke looks like it’ll be better in that area. We’ll see.

Handle business before focusing on Caleb Love, Arizona

Following its opener against Dartmouth, Duke will welcome No. 12 Arizona to Durham on Friday night (7 p.m, ESPN2) for the first big-time matchup of the season at Cameron. Former UNC guard Caleb Love, who hit a 3-point dagger in the Tar Heels’ win against the Blue Devils in the 2022 Final Four, will return to face Duke as a member of the Wildcats. But the Blue Devils need to handle business Monday with a smooth start against the Big Green.

Duke vs. Dartmouth score prediction

Duke 87, Dartmouth 61: The Blue Devils will get off to a fast start and handle the Big Green before shifting their focus to a Friday night showdown with Arizona.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball vs. Dartmouth: Scouting report, prediction