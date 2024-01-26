Duke basketball vs. Clemson: Score prediction, scouting report for Blue Devils in ACC game

The injury bug continues to bite Duke basketball.

The 12th-ranked Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2 ACC) left Louisville with a double-digit victory, but saw senior captain Jeremy Roach go down with an ankle injury that prevented him from playing most of the second half.

Shorthanded or not, Duke will welcome Clemson (13-5, 3-4) to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN) for its final home game in January.

The Blue Devils, who have won three of the last four against the Tigers, are 62-4 against Clemson at Cameron but the Tigers won last season in South Carolina.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s latest meeting with Clemson in Durham.

Will Jeremy Roach’s ankle injury keep him out vs. Clemson?

Jeremy Roach has endured a tough stretch of late with knee and ankle injuries in two of the last three games. Duke’s steady, senior guard is averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds, but his tone-setting leadership has been vital for the Blue Devils. Roach had 10 points and three assists in 17 minutes before leaving the game at Louisville. If Duke has to play Clemson without Roach, it makes things a lot more difficult for the Blue Devils.

ROACH INJURY: Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach injured in Blue Devils' game at Louisville

'UNACCEPTABLE': Jon Scheyer breaks down what went wrong in Duke basketball's ‘unacceptable’ loss to Pitt

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell vs. Clemson’s PJ Hall, Ian Schieffelin

The spotlight in Saturday’s matchup will be squarely on the battle in the frontcourt as Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell challenge Clemson’s PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin. Hall is averaging 19.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Tigers. Schieffelin, one of the most underrated bigs in the ACC, is averaging 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Filipowski has been a consistent double-double threat with 18.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, but Mitchell has a double-double in two of his last three games. Those matchups could determine Saturday’s winner.

Clemson carries road woes to Duke

Cameron Indoor Stadium hasn’t been kind to Clemson over the years, and the Tigers have struggled on the road in ACC play this season. In its last two ACC road losses, Clemson lost by double-digit points and allowed an average of 91 points. The Tigers turned things around with an 11-point win at Florida State, but Duke’s home court advantage is tough to handle.

Duke vs. Clemson score prediction

Duke 81, Clemson 77: The Blue Devils haven’t lost to Clemson at home since 1995. If Roach is hampered or out, things will be harder, but Duke has enough to get it done in Durham. Tyrese Proctor’s performance at Louisville should inspire confidence moving forward.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball vs. Clemson: Score prediction, scouting report