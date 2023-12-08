Duke basketball vs. Charlotte: Scouting report, prediction

Duke basketball took a tumble with a pair of road losses.

The 22nd-ranked Blue Devils (5-3, 0-1 ACC) look to bounce back in their return to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, where they’ll face Charlotte (5-3) at 2:15 p.m. on The CW.

Duke is 3-0 in the all-time series against the 49ers, reaching 100 points in each of those games. But the teams haven’t played since head coach Jon Scheyer was a senior and scored 20 points against Charlotte in 2009.

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s latest meeting with the Niners.

Duke basketball struggling at free-throw line

Duke is shooting 70.4% at the free-throw line, which is 203rd in the nation. The Blue Devils have been at 70% or worse in just three of the last 10 seasons. Through eight games, Duke has shot worse than 70% from the charity stripe in three straight games, including losses at Arkansas and Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils left 18 points at the line and lost by a combined nine points against the Razorbacks and Yellow Jackets.

If Tyrese Proctor can’t play, Blue Devils need more from Jared McCain

It’s unclear if Tyrese Proctor’s ankle injury will keep him on the bench for Saturday’s game, but freshman starter Jared McCain has been in a funk for the Blue Devils. If Proctor can’t go, McCain has to step up. After reaching double figures in two of the three games before Duke’s road trip, McCain averaged 5.5 points and shot 23.5% against Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

Lu’Cye Patterson, Charlotte will slow it down

The 49ers are 340th out of 362 teams in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom.com. It’s safe to say the Blue Devils can expect a slow, steady grind this weekend. Charlotte is coming off its best offensive performance of the season in an 85-62 win against Stetson. For the first time since 2007, the Niners dished out 25 assists in a game. Lu’Cye Patterson has been Charlotte’s top scorer, reaching 20 or more points in two of the last four games.

Duke vs. Charlotte score prediction

Duke 80, Charlotte 65: The Blue Devils have too much talent to keep producing letdowns. A return to Cameron is just what this team needs. Even if Proctor can’t go, Duke should end its losing streak.

