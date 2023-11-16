Duke basketball vs. Bucknell: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devil Challenge

After a pair of games against high-profile programs, Duke basketball will return to Cameron Stadium for the Blue Devil Challenge.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (2-1) bounced back from their loss to Arizona In Durham with a gritty win against Michigan State at the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago.

In May, Duke announced the field for its three-game, multi-team event. The Blue Devils will host Bucknell on Friday (6 p.m., ACC Network) before playing La Salle (Nov. 21) and Southern Indiana (Nov. 24).

Here’s a look at some things to know and a score prediction for the Blue Devils’ game against the Bison.

Tyrese Proctor’s play key for Duke basketball

Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. Throughout the preseason, Proctor was among the favorites to be the breakout player in college basketball. Projected to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Proctor had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Despite shooting 37%, Proctor is among the top 30 players in the nation in assists per game at 6.3.

Caleb Foster did it, so is Jared McCain up next?

Freshman guard Caleb Foster snapped out of a one-game funk against Arizona with a phenomenal performance against Michigan State. Foster’s unforgettable night in Chicago can serve as motivation for fellow freshman Jared McCain, who has started every game but is shooting just 30%. McCain had zero points in 16 minutes against the Spartans. Look for a bounce-back performance in the next few games.

Best from the Blue Devils’ bench

In its win against Michigan State, Duke got 26 points from its reserves. Caleb Foster (18 points) and Ryan Young (eight points) accounted for all of the bench points, but production from different players on different nights can help the Devils level up.

Duke vs. Bucknell score prediction

Duke 92, Bucknell 57: These next few games are less about the opponents and more about what the Blue Devils can find out before their first true road test of the season at Arkansas in late November. Duke shouldn’t face much resistance during this stretch.

