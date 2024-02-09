Duke basketball vs. Boston College: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC game

Duke basketball continues its three-game run at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday against Boston College.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3 ACC) and Eagles (13-9, 4-7) tip off at 2 p.m. (ESPN) in Durham. Overall, Duke has won 28 of its 31 games against Boston College, including a 13-0 mark at Cameron.

Coming off an energetic start to the week and an 18-point win against Notre Dame, the Blue Devils will try to keep it rolling as one of the top teams in the ACC.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s latest matchup with Boston College.

Sean Stewart is a gamechanger for Duke basketball

His activity can be chaotic at times, but when that energy is controlled and channeled through the right avenues, Duke freshman Sean Stewart has the potential to bring the Blue Devils a level of athleticism that the roster lacks. His shot-blocking, rebounding and rim-rocking abilities are things that can unlock a new level for Duke. He had four points, five rebounds and three steals in 11 minutes against Notre Dame.

Boston College’s Quinten Post vs. Duke’s Kyle Filipowski

Even against the length of Florida State – which has the tallest team in the nation – Boston College center Quinten Post finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds. Fellow 7-footer Kyle Filipowski had a frustrating night against Notre Dame, logging eight points on 2 of 9 shooting with nine rebounds. Filipowski hasn’t had back-to-back games with single-digit points this season, so it should be a fun battle on the interior and beyond between him and Post.

Expect Jeremy Roach, Jared McCain to improve Duke’s 3-point shooting

Duke is 26th in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage, drilling 37.5% of its attempts from long range. The Blue Devils are 9 of 37 (24.3%) in their last two games, but that should change against Boston College’s 3-point defense, which is 265th in the country. Duke guards Jeremy Roach and Jared McCain, both 40% shooters from beyond the arc, are prime candidates to help the team have a breakout performance from long range.

Duke vs. Boston College score prediction

Duke 81, Boston College 68: The shotmaking will match the energy for the Blue Devils this weekend. After back-to-back games of struggles from 3-point range, Duke will come out firing and get a double-digit victory at Cameron.

