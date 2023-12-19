Duke basketball vs. Baylor: Scouting report, prediction

Duke basketball has one more chance to make a positive impression in the nonconference portion of its schedule.

The 21st-ranked Blue Devils (7-3, 0-1 ACC) will meet No. 10 Baylor (9-1) on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN) in a top-25 showdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Duke has won 69% of its games at MSG, including six in a row. The Blue Devils and Bears have played just once, with Jon Scheyer-led Duke earning a 78-71 win in the 2010 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Blue Devils’ second meeting with Baylor.

Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski becoming even more dangerous

Sophomore star Kyle Filipowski is averaging 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Blue Devils. Filipowski nearly had a triple-double against Hofstra, dishing out a career-high eight assists. He has 30 assists through 10 games. In his freshman season, Filipowski finished with 56 assists in 36 games. The 7-footer’s playmaking ability can make Duke more dangerous down the road.

Baylor’s elite offense powered by RayJ Dennis

Baylor won its first nine games before a staggering 24-point loss to Michigan State on Dec. 16. Whether it was a bad day or a sign of things to come is uncertain, but the Bears have one of the best offenses in the nation. Prior to the setback against the Spartans, Baylor was averaging nearly 92 points and making 43.2% of its 3-point attempts.

The Bears shot 31.6% and had 21 turnovers against Michigan State. Senior guard RayJ Dennis (13.9 points per game) is one of six players averaging double figures for the Bears. Dennis is also averaging a team-high 6.6 assists and 3.8 turnovers.

Will Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor return from his injury?

It’s been almost three weeks since Duke sophomore captain Tyrese Proctor suffered an ankle injury at Georgia Tech. With Proctor sidelined, Duke didn’t suffer a setback in back-to-back games against mid-major opponents. But the return of the Blue Devils’ primary facilitator would make things easier against Baylor. In the five games before his injury, Proctor combined for 21 assists and three turnovers.

Duke vs. Baylor score prediction

Duke 82, Baylor 80: Fans at the World’s Most Famous Arena should be treated to one of the best offensive showcases of the season. Duke sophomore Kyle Filipowski will be the difference for the Devils.

