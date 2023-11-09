Duke basketball vs. Arizona: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils-Wildcats

For the first time since 2021, Duke basketball will host a top-15 team at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The second-ranked Blue Devils (1-0) welcome No. 12 Arizona (1-0) to Durham on Friday for a 7 p.m. tipoff in a nationally-ranked showdown that will be televised on ESPN2.

The last time Duke hosted a top-15 squad, Mike Krzyzewski was still coaching the Blue Devils.

Coach K’s squad earned a 66-65 win against No. 7 Virginia in February 2021. Now, Jon Scheyer will look to lead the Blue Devils to an early signature win in his second season as coach.

Duke has a losing record against only three Power Five programs: Arizona, Purdue and UNC.

The Wildcats have a 5-4 record against the Devils – including two wins in a row – but the squads haven’t played since Arizona’s 72-66 win at Madison Square Garden in 2013. The Wildcats haven’t played at Duke since a 78-76 loss in 1990.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Blue Devils’ game against Arizona.

Will Duke basketball starter Mark Mitchell’s injury keep him out vs. Arizona?

Duke returned four of five starters from last season, but one of them missed the season-opening win against Dartmouth. Sophomore forward Mark Mitchell is dealing with a sprained ankle and Scheyer said Monday he’s hopeful Mitchell will be available Friday. If Mitchell is sidelined, Duke will likely tinker with some guard-heavy lineups. Veteran captain Ryan Young started in Mitchell’s place in the opener and provided good minutes with a team-best seven rebounds. But Mitchell's presence is key for a Duke team chasing a sixth national title.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer remains undefeated at Cameron Indoor Stadium

It’ll happen at some point, but the Blue Devils still haven’t lost at Cameron with Scheyer as coach. Duke is 17-0 under Scheyer, including 16 wins in his debut season. The Blue Devils haven’t lost at Cameron since UNC’s win in Coach K’s final home game (2022). They haven’t lost to a nonconference opponent since Illinois in December 2020. Arizona will have a tough time leaving town with a win.

Slowing down Caleb Love, Arizona basketball

Caleb Love, who played three seasons at North Carolina, averaged 19.6 points in three games at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils were 1-2 in those games, but they fared better against Love in Scheyer’s first season as Love finished with 12 points. Now, Love comes back as a member of the premier team in the Pac-12. The Wildcats were an offensive juggernaut in head coach Tommy Lloyd’s first two seasons. They lost three starters but returned 7-footer Oumar Ballo. Duke's defense will bring its best Friday night.

Duke vs. Arizona score prediction

Duke 78, Arizona 76: It’s hard to gauge the level of play in the second game of the season, but Duke will get a boost from its home crowd and the Blue Devils’ returners will help the team edge out the talented Wildcats.

