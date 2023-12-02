Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor injured in Blue Devils’ game vs. Georgia Tech

Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor was injured in the first two minutes of the Blue Devils’ ACC opener at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

While driving to the basket, Proctor appeared to roll his left ankle with 18:44 left in the first half and Duke up 3-2 against the Yellow Jackets.

The sophomore guard, who was unable to put weight on his left ankle, was helped off the court by teammates Stanley Borden and Neal Beogvich. Following Proctor’s injury, Georgia Tech went on a 14-1 run to take an 11-point lead with just under 15 minutes left in the first half.

One of three captains for the Blue Devils, Proctor entered Saturday’s game averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-5 Aussie leads the ACC with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.75. Proctor was in the starting lineup for each of Duke’s seven games this season, dropping a career-high 22 points against Bucknell.

