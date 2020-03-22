Duke star Tre Jones declaring for NBA draft after sophomore season

Tre Jones’ time at Duke has come to an end.

After two seasons with the Blue Devils, Jones will declare for the upcoming NBA draft, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones, the reigning ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.

“When I started my journey at Duke, my main goal was to win the national championship,” Jones said in a video he posted on Twitter, in part. “Given what has happened in our world recently, our season was cut short and we never got the opportunity to bring number six back home … My journey is just getting started, as I look to begin my career at the next level. I will forever cherish everything Duke.”

Jones averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds in his sophomore campaign for the Blue Devils, playing more than 35 minutes per game. He shot better than 42% from the field and 36% from behind the arc, too, both significant upgrades from his freshman season.

No. 11 Duke finished the year with a 25-6 record when the ACC and NCAA tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jones is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. His older brother Tyus, who also played for Duke, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He spent his first four seasons in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and is currently with the Memphis Grizzlies.

🐐: “He’s been the heart and soul of our program over the last 2 seasons.” #DukeintheNBA #TheBrotherhood



💙😈💙😈💙😈 @Tre3Jones pic.twitter.com/60VEXfrvTL — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 21, 2020

“This is such a special moment for Tre and his family,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement, in part. “I couldn’t be prouder of what he accomplished this season as both the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He’s been the heart and soul of our program over the last two seasons, and it’s been a joy to watch him develop as an incredible player and leader. There aren’t many as competitive as him, and I know the best is yet to come.”

Duke star Tre Jones will declare for the upcoming NBA draft. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

