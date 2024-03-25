Duke basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy for Sweet 16

Duke basketball has punched its ticket to Dallas for a Sweet 16 game at the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (26-8) will play No. 1 Houston (32-4) on Friday, March 29 at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is approximately set for 9:45 p.m.

Duke advanced to the Sweet 16 round following wins over No. 13 Vermont and No. 12 James Madison in the first weekend of March Madness in Brooklyn, New York.

Here’s a look at ticket information for Duke's Sweet 16 round:

Duke tickets for 2024 NCAA Tournament

SEATGEEK: Starting at $209

STUBHUB: Starting at $291

Duke vs Houston start time in NCAA Tournament

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: 9:45 ET (approx.)

What channel is Duke vs Houston in NCAA Tournament

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Watch Fubo (free trial)

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Duke basketball tickets in NCAA Tournament: See the Sweet 16 prices