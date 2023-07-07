Duke basketball tabbed this Augusta basketball legend as its next assistant coach

An Augusta basketball legend is returning to the college ranks.

Former Westside and Duke basketball star William Avery is joining the Blue Devils' coaching staff as an assistant. Head coach Jon Scheyer announced the move Friday on Twitter.

Avery starred at Westside, helping lead the Patriots to the 1995 class 3A state championship before attending Duke on a basketball scholarship. As a senior, Avery and the Blue Devils fell to the UConn in the finals of the NCAA Tournament. It was a matchup between former Patriot teammates, as Ricky Moore played for the Huskies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Avery in the first round (14th overall) in the 1999 NBA Draft. He played 142 games over three NBA seasons and spent nearly a decade playing overseas. He's spent the past several years coaching local players, many of which have gone on to play college basketball.

