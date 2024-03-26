Duke basketball Sweet 16 bracket predictions: Our pick to reach March Madness' Final Four

It’ll be Duke basketball, NC State, Houston and Marquette at the 2024 NCAA Tournament’s South Regional in Dallas.

The 11th-seeded Wolfpack (24-14) and second-seeded Golden Eagles (27-9) will tip off at 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS) on Friday from the American Airlines Center. After that game, around 9:39 p.m., the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (26-8) will try to knock off the top-seeded Cougars (32-4).

By the end of the weekend, one of those four teams will be cutting down the nets in the Lone Star State before heading to Phoenix for the Final Four.

The winner of the South Regional will face top-seeded Purdue (31-4), No. 2 Tennessee (26-8), No. 3 Creighton (25-9) or No. 5 Gonzaga (27-7) on Saturday, April 6, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Now that we know the participants, here are predictions for which team will emerge from Texas with a Final Four berth.

Duke Blue Devils vs Houston Cougars prediction for Sweet 16

Toughness will be the buzzword ahead of the Blue Devils’ matchup with the Cougars, who overpower opponents with their physicality. Houston’s knack for making offenses miserable is the main reason Kelvin Sampson’s crew is considered a national title favorite. Duke was bounced in the second round last season by a similar team in Tennessee, but the Devils didn’t have Mark Mitchell that afternoon. Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski will have to bring their best this week, but Duke is 1-3 against teams that are top 10 in defensive efficiency.

Houston 70, Duke 65: The Cougars are playing in their home state and have consistently been among the most well-rounded teams in the nation. The Devils displayed their potent side against James Madison, but Houston is in a different tier.

NC State Wolfpack vs Marquette Golden Eagles prediction for Sweet 16

Kevin Keatts went from the hot seat to on a heater at NC State, which has won seven in a row with its season on the line. The Wolfpack’s balance and connectedness has this group believing it can continue the magical ride toward Phoenix. Marquette’s Tyler Kolek will command a lot of attention, but the Eagles’ aren’t world-beaters. With DJ Burns and Mo Diarra playing at an elite level, the Pack is capable of an upset.

NC State 76, Marquette 72: The Eagles will be favored, but we can’t go all chalk in the second weekend. After knocking off Duke and UNC during a championship run in DC, the Wolfpack won’t be scared. DJ Burns helps NC State get it done again.

Will it be Duke, NC State, Houston or Marquette advancing to Final Four

An NC State vs. Houston matchup would produce a preview show filled with highlights from the 1983 NCAA title game, a buzzer-beating finish that remains one of the greatest stories in sports. It’s been a similar path for this Wolfpack squad, but these Cougars are on a prove-it mission of their own with veteran Jamal Shead. Houston will be tough to top in its home state.

Houston 77, NC State 66: This one won’t feel like 1983 for the Wolfpack, which capped off its incredible Cardiac Pack run with a victory against the Cougars. Kelvin Sampson’s group looks bound and determined to cut down the nets in Texas.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball Sweet 16 predictions, pick for March Madness bracket