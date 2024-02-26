Duke basketball staff, players demand changes in NCAA
After fans stormed the court, which resulted in star player Kyle Filipowski being injured, Duke basketball is calling for the NCAA to examine its rules and protect players.
Kyle Filipowski was helped to the locker room after he was hit by Wake Forest fans storming the court on Saturday afternoon.
"When are we going to ban court stormings?" Duke head coach Jon Scheyer asked after the loss.
Duke's loss to Wake Forest became a side story after Filipowski was swarmed while leaving the court on Saturday. But it's far from the first court-storming incident, and it likely won't be the last.
