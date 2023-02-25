Duke basketball score vs. Virginia Tech: Live updates from Cameron Indoor

With two games remaining at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke basketball will need to beat two teams – Virginia Tech and NC State – that defeated them previously to end the season undefeated at home.

First on the list is the Hokies, who upset the Blue Devils 78-75 in a game that ended with controversy after Kyle Filipowski took an accidental punch to the throat from MJ Collins and no foul was called.

Duke (20-8, 11-6 ACC) has won five of seven and three straight since that night while Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11) has posted a 4-4 record over its past eight games.

If Duke finishes the season undefeated at home, Jon Scheyer will become just the third Division I men’s basketball coach to end his first season with an undefeated record at home, joining Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Kentucky’s John Calipari.

Virginia Tech has not beaten Duke in Durham since 2006-07

Duke basketball game time, TV schedule

Saturday's game between Duke and Virginia Tech will be played at 8 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium and televised on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball score vs. Virginia Tech: Live updates